Fight against racism must be intensified - WC ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said that a racially discriminating incident at Stellenbosch University was a sign that the fight against racism should be intensified.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said that a racially discriminating incident at Stellenbosch University was a sign that the fight against racism should be intensified.

Party provincial leader, Cameron Dugmore, met with the victim of the incident on Wednesday.

First-year law student, Theuns Du Toit, urinated on the study desk and personal belongings, including a laptop, of fellow Huis Marais resident, Babalo Ndwayana this past weekend.

Ndwayana captured the incident, which happened during the early hours of Sunday morning, on cellphone video.

Dugmore said that he also wanted to meet with the family of the perpetrator to get to the bottom of Du Toit's vile behaviour.

"For a young white man to go into the room of a black student and urinate over his laptop is a disgraceful barbaric act and one can only ask the question of which where does this behaviour actually come from," Dugmore said.

He added that the ANC would help the university with its transformation agenda.

"There is a battle between those that want to exclude people on the basis of language between racist and right-wing aliments and those at the university who are trying to change and to build inclusivity and diversity, so as the ANC, we are going to support those forces at Stellenbosch University and the broader community to truly transform, diversify and make sure that the is inclusion on this campus".