Ex-Joburg mayor Moerane remembered as selfless, dedicated following his passing

Mpho Moerane is the third Johannesburg mayor to die in the past year. He assumed the post for a month after Jolidee Matongo was also killed in a car accident. Matongo had replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died from COVID-19 complications.

JOHANNESBURG - Condolences continue to stream in for the late former City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane who passed away on Wednesday evening.

Moerane had been receiving treatment at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg following a car accident.

The former mayor was rushed to the ICU unit where he spent just over a week unconscious and in a critical condition.

Almost a week after he was hospitalised, the former mayor and African National Congress (ANC) leader in Johannesburg became the latest casualty in a list of mayors and former mayors who have died.

The family held an impromptu briefing at the Milpark Hospital just minutes after Moerane’s passing.

Family spokesperson Mike Maile paid tribute to the former mayor’s life of servitude.

"He was a selfless person who would at any given time go out of his way to help. He dedicated his time to serving the community - those were his neighbours, those were his friends, those were his parents and he led many other community programs," Maile said.

Moerane leaves behind his wife, four children, and several siblings.

The family has asked for privacy to mourn his death.