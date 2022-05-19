Cape Town city guide: seven things to do this weekend under R500

Despite it only being payday on Wednesday, that doesn't mean you necessarily have to be bound to your couch because, let's face it, girl's still wanna have fun – even if it's on a budget.

It’s the weekend before payday and if you’re like me, you’re anxious awaiting that payment notification on Wednesday.

However, that doesn’t mean you necessarily have to be bound to your couch because, let’s face it, girl’s still wanna have fun – even if it’s on a budget.

So, in celebration of you surviving this month, here are seven things to do this weekend under R500 so you don’t have to grimly ruminate “but, at what cost?” when reviewing your weekend expenditures.

PREPARE YOUR KIDS FOR MASTERCHEF (OR LIFE)

If your kid is a potential baker extradonaire or you just wanna prepare them for adulthood early, then The Charming Chef has just the thing for you.

Located at Makers Landing Demo Kitchen by the V&A Waterfront, sign your kids up to be the world's next baking superstar with their weekly baking classes for kids between five and 10 years.

Get your tickets here.

Date: May 22

Price: R135 pp

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/174550-may-kids-classes-age-5yrs-to-10yrs/?ref=events-list#/

MARVEL AT THE ART OF DANCE

Anderson Carvalho Dance & Choreography is hosting a dance research performance Friday evening so get your tickets now to begin the weekend.

"I have decided to explore different choreographic routes and experience creation from as many different angles as possible, crossing borders, be in the present, challenging, searching for new spaces, forms, sounds, movement and opportunity for the expression of a creative freedom," Anderson Carvalho said about the event

Get your tickets here.

Date: May 20

Price: R150

**ROCK OUT WITH SOME ZOMBIES**

For the alternative rock fans, OB Market, located in Lakeside, will be hosting a live show with local suburban rock stars the Night Sky Zombies this Saturday.

Tickets are inclusive with a meal so you have no excuse not to go.

Get your tickets here.

Date: 21 May

Price: R155

**LEARN THE ART OF SEDUCTION**

Burlesque has been one of the most enthralling versions of performance art and is the pinnacle of seduction at work.

Located at the Just Move Dance Studio in Ndabeni, Oh Baby Productions is hosting a Burlesque class for all those looking to acquire the skill of sensual seduction, or sharpen it up.

Get your tickets here.

Date: 22 May

Price: R150

CELEBRATE AFRICAN CULTURE

Looking to close off Africa Month with a bang that won't break the bank, Black Desire Creative is hosting the United Stages of Africa this weekend dedicated to celebrating creative African excellence at TrenchTown.

Get your tickets here.

Date: 21 - 22 May

Price: R50

CLOWN AROUND

For those looking to unwind from the week with their loved ones, the circus is in town!

Located Zip Zap Circus School Domeby at the Cape Town city centre, is hosting their Slapstick show described as a traditional circus show with a "1930s flair" this Saturday.

Get your tickets here.

Date: May 21

Price: R105

**INDULGE IN SOME AUTHENTIC AFRICAN CUISINE**

For those looking to have some good food this weekend, Marco's African Place is just the place to go.

Boasting some impressive meals at reasonable prices, Marco's African Place is one of Cape Town's best restaurants for authentic African food that won't put your bank card in distressed.

The restaurant is located in Schotsche Kloof.

Peep the menu here.

