Weather service warns SA to brace for cold, rainy conditions

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service on Wednesday said the country should brace for a cold and rainy few days ahead.

These cold weather conditions were likely to impact the already constrained power grid.

This as Eskom has been battling with power supply for the past 10 consecutive days, resulting in different stages of load shedding being implemented, including stage 2 from 5 pm until 10 pm on Wednesday.

The weather service said rainfall was expected this weekend.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said: “We are currently experiencing showers and thunder showers mainly over Gauteng but currently expecting intense amount of showers and thundershowers and the possibility of hail over the eastern parts of Gauteng and southern parts of Gauteng on Saturday.”