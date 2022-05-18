Go

Two suspects arrested in Tulbagh for 2021 murder of Renee Jain

The suspects were apprehended in Tulbagh in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

FILE: Cape Union Mart executive Renee Jain's body was found at her home last march following a robbery. Picture: © jirkaejc/123rf.com
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Wolseley more than a year ago.

Cape Union Mart executive Renee Jain's body was found at her home last March following a robbery.

“Renee Jain’s body was discovered in her residence at De Vierde Liefde Nature Reserve in Wolseley after her neighbour suffered a house robbery perpetrated by her killers. The suspects fled the second crime scene in a Nissan X-Trail, which they took during the house robbery” said the Police’s Andre Traut.

Her alleged killers are expected in the Wolseley Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of murder and robbery.

