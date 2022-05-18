Tazne van Wyk murder accused pleads not guilty to 27 charges

The accused’s trial started in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk in February 2020 has pleaded not guilty on 27 counts.



The accused has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering Van Wyk.

He has also pleaded not guilty on a charge of violating a corpse.

The majority of the rest of the charges against him involve crimes of a sexual nature and involved minors.

Tazne’s father is currently testifying as the first witness called by the State.

The child was last seen alive walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in February 2020 and more than a week later, police arrested her alleged killer in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

He led detectives to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.