Stellenbosch University SRC wants timeline for resolution of urination incident

The university is investigating the racist incident at one of its student residences over the weekend in which a black first-year student was targeted.

CAPE TOWN - The student representative council (SRC) at Stellenbosh University is demanding a clear timeline as to when the racism incident at the institution will be resolved.

SRC chairperson Viwe Kobokana said that the university management needed to act in the shortest possible timeframe to finalise the issue.

Theuns du Toit is on suspension for barging into Babalo Ndwayana’s room and urinating on his desk.

"We're heading into exam season and this can't be something that plagues the minds of students. Our minds, our focus needs to be on furthering our own education but we cannot continue knowing that there's a student, one of us, who may not be able to do that because of such a traumatic event," Kobokana said.

A female student is receiving counselling following a separate racism incident at the university.

The university's campus management said that racist remarks were allegedly made against her at last week's law faculty dance.