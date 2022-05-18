Mkhwebane returns to court to fight parliamentary inquiry into her competence

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is now expected to tell the High Court on Wednesday and Thursday that the impeachment process is tainted and should not go ahead.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will return to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday to continue her fight against a parliamentary inquiry.

The application to interdict Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry was postponed earlier this month after an SMS emerged pre-empting the Constitutional Court’s rescission application involving Mkhwebane.

The Western Cape High Court last month postponed Mkhwebane’s application to stop the inquiry citing what it called “unfortunate developments”, which were in relation to the leaked SMS.

The postponement also came as the Constitutional Court was still in the process of delivering its judgment which dismissed Mkhwebane’s rescission application.

Mkhwebane had argued that the inquiry should be halted pending the rescission application, but that has since gone against her.

Mkhwebane is now expected to tell the High Court on Wednesday and Thursday that the impeachment process is tainted and should not go ahead.

In papers, Mkhwebane also argues that the president must not be allowed to suspend her as he’s conflicted because she’s investigating several complaints against him.