Prasa working to revive Gauteng, WC operations

DURBAN - Prasa on Tuesday said that it was working on plans to revive its operations in Gauteng and the Western Cape.



Both provinces have seen significant damage to infrastructure, most of which happened during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In Gauteng, Prasa said that it would be working on a number of corridors, which would have to be closed while reconstruction took place.

Spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said that against this backdrop, Prasa would like to announce the closure of three lines in the Gauteng region as per the schedule below:

Pienaarspoort to Pretoria – 23 May until August 2022



Naledi to JHB – 23 May until September 2022



Leralla to Elandsfontein - 30 May until October 2022"



She said at the same time, that work was already under way in Cape Town to recover the central line where people had illegally built shacks on the railway tracks.



"Meanwhile, on the central line in the Western Cape, work has begun to recover the services between Cape Town and Langa while the process to relocate illegal settlements on the rail tracks is under way."