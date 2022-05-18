Nomisupasta promises a new experience at I AM LIVE festival

Nomisupasta completes a lineup that features Nakhane, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Sun El Musician and Ms Party.

JOHANNESBURG - Artist and activist Nomisupasta, real rame Nomsa Mazwai, has been added to this Saturday's I AM LIVE concert presented by Bassline Fest at Constitution Hill.

She completes a lineup that features Nakhane, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Sun El Musician, and Ms Party.

Nomisupasta told Eyewitness News that the audience was in for a new adventure when she takes the stage on Saturday.

"Something they have not experienced before. I'm working with new artists, emerging talent, and some extraordinary creatives. I believe the combination will produce something I hope everyone jams to.

"I am doing the songs that I know placed me in the hearts of many, I'm reclaiming space with Nomisupasta golden oldies and a few new song surprises,” she added.

The show's headliner is London-based South African award-winning artist Nakhane (pronouns: They/Them) who is home to perform at the I AM LIVE festival this upcoming Saturday.

“Seeing my friend Nakhane after such a long time, making new friends, creating new opportunities for new music, and of course, pouncing back on stage, after COVID, I'm a hungry lioness ready to devour the stage,” said Nomisupasta.

Nomisupasta is a Fulbright Almunus who graduated with her MA in International Political Economy and Development from Fordham University.

“I've learnt to be grateful, gratitude has been my most wonderful gift in life yet and completely understanding and knowing that God is in charge. 'You can never ever lose a thing if it belongs to you' Abby Lincoln. It is what it is, this is what it is, you do what you do, let go, let it take you.”

The Bassline festival, I AM LIVE is back after a forced hiatus of more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The last time I was home was just before the pandemic, so it’s been a while. I miss South Africa's energy. That I’ll be playing a show as well, is an even better gift. Thanks to Concerts SA and their partners, the Norwegian embassy, and Samro for their support in bringing me home for this special moment,” said Nakhane.

I AM LIVE event promoter Paige Holmes said that the line-up of award-winning artists reflected the inclusivity, diversity, and tolerance that the city of Jozi inhabits.

"The festival is set to be a day of music and celebration of our humanity, resilience, and overall incredible creativity and talent that our beautiful African continent births. The line-up of award winning artists reflect the inclusivity, diversity and tolerance that the city of Jozi inhabits: Joining Nakhane when they return home to celebrate being live, alive and African will be Nomisupasta, Bongeziwe Mabandla, known as the 'enigmatic spirit of African soul' and Sun El Musician the multiple hit-making Afrohouse and electronic fusion producer, as well as Reunionese singer-songwriter Aurus,” said I AM LIVE event promoter Paige Holmes.

“I wake up every day, and I follow the road life has ahead of me. I am part of something bigger than who I am, so I'm always working and there is always a project, question is, will we love the outcome. I'm creating an outcome to fall in love with,” said Nomisupasta when asked about new projects.

Nomisupasta is the founder of #FunkItImWalking NPC. #FunkItImWalking aims to make it safe for women to walk at any time of day in any condition. Her organisation has set a target to make Soweto the safest City in South Africa by 2024.

“I am ready. We are who we have been waiting for,” said Nomisupasta when asked who is she in this universe overflowing with souls.

Did you miss #PWAP with #FunkItImWalking and #SowetoSaturdays? You can still watch the show. Do one hour of community service and tag us, we will share the exclusive stream link that goes live on the 21st of May! We are who we have been waiting for. Thank you @azmabutho pic.twitter.com/wlSvesNaWl FunkItImWalking (@funk_im) May 12, 2022

The activist believes that safety is valuable and as such, through #FunkItImWalking, she works with the community and strategic community partners to unlock the economic value of safety. She is a community developer who is passionate and inspired by improving the lived experience of all South Africans, especially those residing in townships, rural areas and members of the LGBTQI+ community.

“ I think our government has to focus on getting the basics like human rights protection and law enforcement right. I think we all need to be active participating citizens and I think the government should focus on getting the basics like health care and law enforcement excellent, then and only then, will vulnerable groups be protected,” said Nomisupasta

Ms Party, Known as “Joburg’s Mainstay of Groove,” agreed with Nomisupasta, saying not enough is being done to protect LGBTI+ individuals.

No, at a basic level LGBTI+ individuals can’t even go to the police station because it’s already laced with LGBTI-phobic policemen. When you look different, or they realise on your statement that you are queer, the attitudes change. That discourages the mere reporting of cases to even begin any kind of action. We’re in hell."

"The Bassline Fest is grateful to the Department of Sport Arts & Culture for coming on board in the support of the live music industry which has been so hard hit by the pandemic,” said Bassline Fest's Brad Holmes.

Ms Party is a South African DJ born in Diepkloof, Soweto, and has garnered popularity for his zeal on the decks, playing catchy tunes and every now and then leaving the dance floor to show off his dance moves and partying with the crowd.

"In celebration of Africa Month, we are excited to showcase these incredible, diverse artists from our continent. What this event does is aid the live music industry as a whole as it creates work for the full live music industry eco-system from production, marketing, performing service providers and artists. It also creates a place for festival-goers to escape while getting entranced by the artistic talent and of course to have some much-needed fun! We are also grateful to our associate partners Castle Lite and BETAfrica for making this concert possible. And to Concerts SA with the Norwegian Government & SAMRO for supporting Nakhane,” continued Holmes.