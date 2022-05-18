Nehawu heads to court to have Unisa's dismissal of 5 employees declared unlawful

Nehawu has accused Unisa of mismanagement and failing to follow the correct procedures when terminating the workers’ employment contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said that it was approaching the courts to have the dismissal of five employees at the University of South Africa (Unisa), who are also the union’s shop stewards, declared unlawful.

The union’s leadership gave an update on the salary negotiations impasse at the university as well as at the South African Revenue Services (Sars) during a media briefing at Kibler Park on Tuesday.

The strike by Unisa workers has entered a fourth week and among their demands, workers want a 10% salary increase across the board.

Nehawu secretary-general, Zola Saphetha, said that the sacking of the employees demonstrated a blatant disregard for labour laws, blaming the institution’s vice-chancellor for the current impasse.

“The VC did not follow the legal requirements in terms of Schedule 8 of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 as amended, which states that: 'discipline against a trade union representative or an employee who is an office-bearer of a trade union should not be instituted without first informing and consulting the union.'"