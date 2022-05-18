Mpho Moerane will be remembered for his dedication and commitment: Family

The family of Mpho Moerane say the former Johannesburg mayor will be remembered for being dedicated to his work and his commitment to his family.

The Moerane family confirmed his passing during a media briefing at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

He had been hospitalised at the facility since last week where he remained unconscious following a car crash.

Family spokesperson Mike Maile said there had been an outpouring public support and sympathies since Moerane was hospitalised.

Maile said many people had commended him for his leadership and dedication to his family.

He added that details of Moerane’s funeral would be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, current Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said even though they occupied seats on opposite sides of the council, Moerane had shown great interest in serving citizens in the metro.

In a statement, Phalatse said she would meet with the Moerane family to offer assistance for funeral arrangements.