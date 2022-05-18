Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family

The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last week's car accident.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of former Joburg mayor, Mpho Moerane, said that while he remained unconscious and in a critical condition, he was stable.



It gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that on Tuesday night he had succumbed to his injuries from a car accident last week.

Family spokesperson Mike Maile slammed both the media and so-called sources from the hospital, accusing staffers who possibly leaked the news of Moerane’s condition of being unprofessional.

He said that this was a difficult time for the family.

"Comrade Moerane is unconscious at the moment, however, I can't go into details of his illness. The family is distraught. I don't think that anyone is going through what the family is going through and the rumours are not making it easier for them," Maile said.