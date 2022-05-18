Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death

The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has slammed both the media and its so called sources from Milpark Hospital following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from a car accident last week.

It has accused staffers who possibly leaked the news of being unprofessional.

Family spokesperson Mike Maile said this was a difficult time for the family.

An impromptu briefing from the family of Moerane has cleared the air for now.

Maile said rumours around Moerane's wellbeing stemmed from journalists: “I should point a finger at the journalists and your sources inside the hospital. In fact, some of the journalists have said to me their sources from the hospital gave them information.”

This is the second time claims of Moerane's passing have had to be publicly refuted.

He is meant to be contesting the position of regional chair in the Johannesburg ANC next week.

The party is yet to share its thoughts on what will happen with its conference in the absence of Moerane who remains in hospital.