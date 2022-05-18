Mkhwebane suspension would be punitive and impact her dignity, court told

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was back in court to continue her fight against a parliamentary inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that suspending her from office pending an inquiry would be "punitive" and impact her "dignity".

Mkhwebane's legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, made the argument on Wednesday in the Western Cape High Court.

Mkhwebane was back before the Western Cape High Court after the application was postponed last month due to a development in her Constitutional Court rescission application which was dismissed.

Her lawyer, Mpofu, continued his submissions in the High Court where Mkhwebane argued that the parliamentary inquiry was tainted.

Mpofu focused his time on the possible suspension of Mkhwebane, saying this could greatly prejudice her.

"The suspension of anybody, including Advocate Mkhwebane or a judge, or a president or whatever is on its own punitive," he said.

Mpofu also told the court of another pending rescission application, saying that the High Court application must be suspended "where there is a possibility" that a ruling may be reversed.

The hearing continues.