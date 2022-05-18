Maties racist peeing incident: WC ANC’s Dugmore calls for decisive action

The party’s Western Cape leader Cameron Dugmore has met with Babalo Ndwayana, the student who was discriminated against on Sunday.

STELLENBOSCH - As Stellenbosch University deals with incidents of racism, the ANC has stressed its time South Africa implements measures to decisively deal with the scourge.

A fellow student, Theuns du Toit, has been suspended after a video showed him urinating on Ndwayana’s study desk and personal belongings at a campus residence.

Dugmore said he has met with Stellenbosch University’s deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning professor Deresh Ramjugernath on measures implemented by campus management to resolve the matter.

“This barbaric racist attack is not only a tragedy but also a time where our country has to draw a firm line in the sand and say racism is not going to be tolerated and there has to be consequences. That is the point that we have reached now.”

Dugmore added the party will also meet with du Toit’s family to understand what could’ve prompted his behaviour: “It is very clear to us that this kind of racism has no place at the Stellenbosch University and we from the ANC will be actively campaigning for the expulsion of the student so this sends a very clear message to everyone.”

The university is investigating amid calls for du Toit’s immediate expulsion, while Ndwayana has opened a criminal complaint.