Ipid probing death of alleged gang member in shootout with Gqeberha police

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of a suspected gang member who was allegedly killed by a police officer in Gqeberha.

The incident happened on Monday night while officers were following up on a gang apparently involved in a number of shootings in a local community.

A tip-off led police officers to a residence in Walmer.

Ipid said that when they began approaching the house, the occupants started shooting at them and they returned fire.

The directorate's Lizzy Suping: "One person was killed during the shootout, the other was injured and a police officer sustained an injury. The shooting between the occupants and the police lasted for about an hour. Some of the witnesses alleged that a stun grenade which was thrown into the house exploded and caused a fire."