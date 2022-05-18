Hoërskool Jan Viljoen must implement a diversity training programme - Dept

Earlier this year, a racist incident between two pupils plunged the school into chaos leading to protests by parents, community members and school pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said the findings of an investigation into Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein stated that the school must implement a diversity training programme.

Specialised security services, who oversaw the investigation at the school have presented their findings and recommendations.

The report also reveals that other learners not identified by the school management team and the SGB were involved in the initial fighting and escalation of the violence.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the report is set to be shared with the school and the students.

"It's a healing process, and it's a very important process that assists us to identify if there are loopholes or gaps that need to be closed. All these reports will go to the chief director's legal team and will formulate a final report that will assist us as a department."

The specialised security services report states that the school should implement a grievance committee.

It also said disciplinary action needs to be taken against some learners.