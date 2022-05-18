Female Stellenbosch University student receiving counselling over alleged racism

University authorities are in discussion with people who attended the dance, as well as student representatives and faculty leaders, as part of efforts to probe the incident.

CAPE TOWN - A female student involved in a second incident of racial discrimination at Stellenbosch University is receiving counselling.

Matie campus management on Tuesday said that this incident was related to last week's Law Faculty dance, where racist remarks were allegedly made toward a female student.

Meanwhile, campus management is also investigating a serious incident where white law student, Theuns du Toit, barged into the Huis Marais room of Babalo Ndwayane and urinated on his study desk this past weekend.

Stellenbosch University Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, said that "further investigation is currently under way" to reach a final outcome in the matter.

"I also personally strongly condemn the destructive, hurtful and racist incident that was captured on a cellphone video in the Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch University campus in the early hours of Sunday morning," De Villiers said.

De Villiers said that Du Toit's suspension, from both the university and campus residence, would remain in place until the investigation was completed.

"It is critical that thorough governance and procedures are followed for a decisive outcome that will allow for the full extent of the law as well as compliance with the university's governance regulations," he said.