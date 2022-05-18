Father of murdered Tazne van Wyk is the first to take stand in her murder trial

The trial against a man, who we are not naming to protect some of his alleged victims, got under way in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The father of murdered eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk is the first State witness against her alleged killer.

Tazne was last seen alive near her Elsies River home in February 2020 and more than a week later police arrested her alleged killer in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

He then led detectives to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering van Wyk.

He has also pleaded not guilty on a charge of violating a corpse.

The majority of the rest of the charges against him involve crimes of a sexual nature and involved minors.