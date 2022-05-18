Cape Town duo linked to murder of Wolseley woman arrested

Renee Jain's body was found at her home following a robbery.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Cape Union Mart executive in Wolseley more than a year ago.

The police's Andre Traut said they were apprehended in Tulbag in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“The suspects fled the crime scene with a Nissan X-trail, which they took during the house robbery.”