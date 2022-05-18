Bishop Lavis fibre installation project in doubt after extortion attempt

The Bishop Lavis community policing forum said gangsters confronted the contractor with their demands on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A fibre installation project in Bishop Lavis is at risk of being halted because contractors are being extorted.

"The contractor received a visit from one of these extorters, and it was then said he must avail himself for a meeting in the afternoon, funny enough, in front of the police station to discuss their part of the pie."

The CPF's chairperson Graham Lindhorst said that this was unacceptable.

"There was no subtlety. They said 'so what are we getting so that you can continue with your contract?' and then he said, no, he's not going to pay," Lindhorst explained.

Lindhorst said that the extortion attempt has also put workers' jobs at risk.

"We were going to go to the community and say to the community workers, which is a 150 of them, that this project will be pulled, and then they said no, they don't want the project to be pulled, so let's make another arrangement. You take 30 of our people, we will give you 30 people, and then we can reach an agreement," Lindhorst said.