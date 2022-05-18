Go

Annual consumer price inflation unchanged at 5.9% for April - Stats SA

30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said that annual headline inflation remained at 5.9% for April, unchanged from March.

It said that the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.6% month-on-month.

The main contributors to the inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, housing and utilities.

Stats SA said that food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 6% year-on-year and contributed one percentage point to the total CPI annual rate of 5.9%.

Some of the largest annual price increases were recorded for fuel, electricity, oils, and other fuels.

While inflation remains high, some prices decreased over the past year.

The biggest price drop was for telecommunication equipment which saw a 14.5% decrease.

