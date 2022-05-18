Angelo Agrizzi’s fraud and corruption case back in court

In 2020, Agrizzi, the former Bosasa chief operations officer, was arrested alongside former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith on a raft of fraud and corruption charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi’s case is back in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.

This is in connection with allegations that smith received massive kickbacks from Agrizzi, acting on behalf of Bosasa , in exchange for his political influence and protection.

Their cases have since been separated, though, because of Agrizzi’s ill health and his repeated no-shows at court, and the resultant delays.

The last time the case was before the court in April, Agrizzi’s legal team had been expected to move an application to have the magistrate rule it was being delayed unreasonably.

This is after the State last year indicated that it wanted to appoint its own physician to examine Agrizzi but then took several months to do.

The State has now acquired the services of an independent pulmonologist, though, and Agrizzi’s team ultimately abandoned the application.

The court is on Wednesday expected to determine a high court date for the matter.