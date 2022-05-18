Ambulance crew safety in spotlight again after attack in Delft

Paramedics responded to a call in Leiden early on Tuesday when a brick was smashed through the driver's window.

CAPE TOWN - The safety of ambulance crews has again been thrust into the spotlight following an attack in the Cape Town community of Delft.

No injuries were reported.

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness said that the ambulance crew members involved in Tuesday's attack in Delft were severely traumatised and were receiving counselling.

In a separate incident in Khayelitsha last Wednesday, paramedics were on their way to collect a patient in Site B when they were robbed at gunpoint.

Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna February: "During 2021, there were 78 senseless attacks and from the first of January this year to date, there have been nine attacks on EMS officials, who risk their lives daily to save lives in the Western Cape province."

February said that the escalating staff attacks were disrupting essential health services, with the poor response times most severely felt by the most vulnerable.