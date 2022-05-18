Agrizzi's health to be assessed by State-appointed pulmonologist on Thursday

Angelo Agrizzi hasn’t appeared in court since 2020, due to his apparent ill health and he was absent on Wednesday again. A warrant for his arrest was issued but stayed again.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is scheduled to be examined by an independent pulmonologist appointed by the State on Thursday.

His fraud case came before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.

Agrizzi hasn’t appeared in court since 2020, due to his apparent ill health and he was absent on Wednesday again. A warrant for his arrest was issued but stayed again.

Last year, the State indicated that it wanted to appoint its own physician to examine Agrizzi but then took several months to do so. Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said that this would be done Thursday.

The case was postponed to 12 July.