After long delays, Tazne van Wyk murder trial expected to get under way

The trial was meant to get under way in the Western Cape High Court on Monday but it was postponed to give the accused’s new lawyer time to consult.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Elsies River is back in the dock on Wednesday.

This after a lengthy postponement in May last year, apparently to give the court time to clear a backlog in cases.

The accused faces at least 27 charges, including the eight-year-old's kidnapping and murder, 11 counts of rape, sexual assault, common assault, desecrating a corpse and incest.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that a large part of the trial would be heard in camera because of the sensitivity of the case.

It said that some of the rape cases were likely to involve minors.

Tazne van Wyk was last seen alive walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in February 2020 and more than a week later, police arrested her alleged killer in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

He led detectives to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

At the time, the accused was out on parole and had been convicted of a string of crimes dating back to 1981.