Action SA says proposed COVID-19 regulations will breach constitutional order

Action SA says if new regulations for COVID-19 are allowed to stand, they will amount to a breach in the fabric of constitutional order.

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA says if new regulations for COVID-19 are allowed to stand, they will amount to a breach in the fabric of constitutional order.

The party's legal team has written to lawyers acting for AfriForum and DearSA requesting written consent to join their court challenge against the regulations as friends of the court.

AfriForum and DearSA launched their application earlier this month and argue the regulations were unconstitutional and invalid.

The health department is opposing it.

In their correspondence, lawyers said the party’s proposed submissions would focus on the unconstitutionality of the regulations.

They point to what Action SA called the “lack of accountability” concerning the minister and the way in which the regulations were passed and “the seeming ability” for him “to amend and create legislation on an ad hoc basis”.

They zoomed in on further on the restrictions on gatherings and movement; mask mandates; and entry to public spaces.

They said the matter goes beyond individual interests and extends to the rights and freedoms “of all who live within the country’s borders”.