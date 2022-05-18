Two ex-Ekurhuleni officials, businessman jailed for R21.8m tender fraud

The Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced Veloro Davids and former city employees Nilesh Singh and Andrew Mphusomadi.

JOHANNESBURG - Two former Ekurhuleni municipal officials and a businessman have been jailed for tender fraud, corruption and money laundering amounting to R21.8 million.

The Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced Veloro Davids and former city employees Nilesh Singh and Andrew Mphusomadi to 10 years for fraud and 15 years for corruption.

It's understood they were involved in the irregular awarding of a tender to supply and maintain computers for the metro's IT Department.

The Special Investigating Unit's Kaizer Kganyago said: “This outcome is part of the SIU’s continued investigation outcome to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions.”