WC's Winde says cabinet changes will add new momentum to his administration

Changes to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's cabinet announced last month have come into effect.

Following the resignation of Debbie Schafer, whose last day was on Monday, David Maynier is now the province's new education MEC.

Mireille Wenger has also been sworn in as the new finance and economic opportunities MEC.

Winde said that these changes will add new momentum to his administration.

"She now takes up that seat of finance and economic opportunities and looking forward to really getting stuck into recovery jobs, getting our economy running again. David Maynier now moves from that portfolio that Mireille takes over and moves into education and for me, that's also exciting," Winde said.

Since Winde's reshuffle, Reagen Allen has already hit the ground running as the Western Cape's new community safety and police oversight MEC.

Tertius Simmers and Daylin Mitchell have also started working in their new roles as the MECs of infrastructure and mobility respectively.