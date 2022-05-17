Time running out for goverment to oppose COVID-19 regulations challenge

Following the ending of the National State of Disaster - and most of its regulations - government this month published new measures to deal with the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Time is running out for government to oppose a challenge to its new regulations for managing COVID-19.

But AfriForum and public participation platform DearSA have now approached the Pretoria High Court with an application to have them declared unconditional and invalid.

Government has until the end of Tuesday to indicate if it plans to oppose this.

As of the close of court on Monday, the organisations' legal teams had not received a response to the application.

AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk says it doesn’t make sense to implement these regulations right now.

"We see that countries around the world are busy dropping masks mandates and deregulating COVID-19 related regulations but now the South African government wants to go ahead and permanently lodge this into law, and it just doesn't make sense at all. We are also very suspicious of the process followed, we know the government published certain regulations for the public but went ahead one night and pushed for different regulations, so we also find that very suspicious and unnecessary".