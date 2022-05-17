Still no SCA decision on Zuma's reconsideration application, court told

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya still had not made a decision on Zuma’s reconsideration application.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya still hasn’t made a decision on former President Jacob Zuma’s reconsideration application.

This emerged in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning, when Zuma’s corruption case resumed.

The trial was meant to get under way last month but was postponed for the outcome of a petition that Zuma lodged directly with Maya to reconsider his application for leave to appeal the High Court's dismissal of his special plea.

This after two appeal judges initially dismissed the application out of hand.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for a status update on the matter.

State Advocate Billy Downer told the court that they were still waiting for a decision.

"I checked with the registrar of the SCA twice and it is confirmed that there is no result yet from the SCA in respect of the Section 17 (2)(F) application of Mr Zuma’s. The last message I received from the registrar was that it was on its way to the president. The reason for the delay is unclear to me," Downer said.

The parties are now busy discussing another postponement, likely until August.

