Stellenbosch University student opens criminal case over urinating incident
First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year Law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled.
CAPE TOWN - The 20-year-old complainant in the Stellenbosch racist incident has opened a criminal complaint with the police.
Ndwayana had recorded Du Toit urinating on his desk, laptop and study material in Huis Marais dorm room on Sunday.
Ndwayana says he wants Du Toit to be expelled from the university.
Seated on Stellenbosch University’s Rooiplein, 20-year-old Ndwayana, explained the hurt he’s feeling following the incident.
“I’m still traumatised and I feel like he took my dignity and violated my rights.”
Du Toit has already been suspended pending an investigation, but Ndwayana believes he should be expelled as this would teach others a lesson.
“They must set an example by expelling him, so others can know that racism is not accepted for blacks and whites.”
Stellenbosch University said a probe by its equality unit should be wrapped up on Tuesday.