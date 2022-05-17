Stellenbosch University student opens criminal case over urinating incident

First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year Law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled.

CAPE TOWN - The 20-year-old complainant in the Stellenbosch racist incident has opened a criminal complaint with the police.

First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year Law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled.

Ndwayana had recorded Du Toit urinating on his desk, laptop and study material in Huis Marais dorm room on Sunday.