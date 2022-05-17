Stellenbosch University probes another alleged racist incident

It's emerged that offensive remarks were allegedly made towards a black female student during an event organised by the Law faculty last week Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University on Tuesday said it was investigating another alleged racist incident that recently happened on campus.

Campus management said officials at the institution had met with the victim and the faculty would provide counselling for her.



Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, has stressed that the institution does not condone this behaviour.

“I am truly sorry for the pain caused by this incident and want to take this opportunity to assure you of the university’s commitment that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated at our campus.”

The 20-year-old complainant in Stellenbosch University's latest racist incident has opened a criminal complaint with the police against a fellow student who broke into his room and urinated on his personal belongings.

First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled.

Ndwayana had recorded Du Toit urinating on his desk, laptop and study material in Huis Marais dorm room on Sunday.