Stellenbosch students want Matie who urinated on fellow's belongings expelled

A video showing a white student at a male residence, Huis Marais, urinating on a black student’s belongings led to a group of students demonstrating on campus on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University students said expelling a student involved in a racially driven incident is the only way to resolve this issue.

Students feel the alleged perpetrator should be expelled from the university immediately.

Stellenbosch University has slammed “the destructive, hurtful and racist incident” that played out at one of its residences during the early hours of Sunday morning.

A group of students who demonstrated outside the campus’ Administration B building wants the perpetrator to be taught a lesson.

"We want them to expel the boy there is evidence showing what he has done," said one student.

Another said an example should be made of the perpetrator.

"Make an example of the boy so that this doesn't happen again".

University management said the student’s behaviour is totally unacceptable and undermines what the university stands for.

The student, who’s been suspended, faces possible expulsion and/or criminal charges.