SAHRC confirms probe into Stellenbosch University urination incident
A video has emerged showing a white male student urinating on the belongings of a black student after breaking into his residence.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into a racist incident at Stellenbosch University.
The university has slammed the incident as destructive and hurtful and has since suspended the man pending a probe into his actions.
