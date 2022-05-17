Go

SAHRC confirms probe into Stellenbosch University urination incident

A video has emerged showing a white male student urinating on the belongings of a black student after breaking into his residence.

Stellenbosch University. Picture: Facebook.com
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into a racist incident at Stellenbosch University.

The university has slammed the incident as destructive and hurtful and has since suspended the man pending a probe into his actions.

Commissioner for Education Andre Gaum said they had already received complaints on this matter.

"Prima facie it appears that a violation of the affected student's rights have taken place. We have already received two complaints at our Western Cape provincial office. If the allegations are true, this was an atrocious and despicable incident," he said.

