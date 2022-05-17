SA lagging behind in ending child labour by 2023 - dept

Department officials spoke at the fifth Global Conference on Child Labour at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Employment and Labour Relations Department said that the country was lagging behind in eradicating child labour by 2023.

Deputy Director-General Thembinkosi Mkalipi: "Now we are at the end of that process. We hope that our input that has been made in all the preparations that have taken place internationally on this will culminate in a document that will give clear direction on what needs to be done."