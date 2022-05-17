Probe into racist incident at Stellenbosch University to wrap up on Tuesday

A video shows a first-year law student, who's white, urinating on a black student's desk at the Huis Marais residence on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - An initial probe into an incident of racism at Stellenbosch University is expected to wrap up on Tuesday.

A video shows a first-year law student, who's white, urinating on a black student's desk at the Huis Marais residence on Sunday. It's been circulating on social media ever since.

The perpetrator has already been suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, said the probe was first being handled by Stellenbosch University's Equality Unit.