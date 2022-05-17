Probe into racist incident at Stellenbosch University to wrap up on Tuesday
A video shows a first-year law student, who's white, urinating on a black student's desk at the Huis Marais residence on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - An initial probe into an incident of racism at Stellenbosch University is expected to wrap up on Tuesday.
A video shows a first-year law student, who's white, urinating on a black student's desk at the Huis Marais residence on Sunday. It's been circulating on social media ever since.
The perpetrator has already been suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation.
Deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, said the probe was first being handled by Stellenbosch University's Equality Unit.
#StellenboschUniversity students are demonstrating outside the campus Admin B building following an incident this weekend where a white student urinated on a black students belongings. KB pic.twitter.com/cLXaX8352QEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2022
He said the university's rules allowed for the student disciplinary process to run up to five days from the day the suspension letter was served.
University management has stressed transformation and inclusivity are key priorities for house committees at all campus residences.
Some Stellenbosch University students insist the incident was racially motivated and have called for justice: “The incident was disgusting and personally, I believe the student should be expelled,” one student said.