Probe into racist incident at Stellenbosch University to wrap up on Tuesday

A video shows a first-year law student, who's white, urinating on a black student's desk at the Huis Marais residence on Sunday.

Stellenbosch University students demonstrating outside the campus’ Admin B building on 16 May 2022. This followed an incident the day before where a white student urinated on a black students belongings. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.
CAPE TOWN - An initial probe into an incident of racism at Stellenbosch University is expected to wrap up on Tuesday.

The perpetrator has already been suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, said the probe was first being handled by Stellenbosch University's Equality Unit.

He said the university's rules allowed for the student disciplinary process to run up to five days from the day the suspension letter was served.

University management has stressed transformation and inclusivity are key priorities for house committees at all campus residences.

Some Stellenbosch University students insist the incident was racially motivated and have called for justice: “The incident was disgusting and personally, I believe the student should be expelled,” one student said.

