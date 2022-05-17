Pete Mihalik murder trial postponed as accused's lawyer absent
Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The trial of three men accused of the 2018 murder of Cape Town criminal defence lawyer, Pete Mihalik, will only commence later this week.
They were apprehended shortly after Mihalik was gunned down while dropping his kids at school in Green Point almost four years ago.
Mihalik’s son was also wounded in the attack.
The appearance of Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti in courtroom two was brief.
#PeteMihalik Proceedings are brief today. The lawyer for accused 1 is not available. The matter is postponed to Thursday, 19 May. SFEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2022
They were brought into the dock under police guard.
Prosecutor Greg Wolmarans then told the court that Biyela’s lawyer was not present.
The legal representatives for his co-accused were in court, however. They indicated that they were ready to proceed with the trial.
But due to the absence of one of the legal counsels, the matter's been postponed to Thursday.
At the time of his murder, Mihalik had been involved with several high-profile cases linked to the criminal underworld.