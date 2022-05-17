Go

Pete Mihalik murder trial postponed as accused's lawyer absent

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday morning.

The three men accused of murdering lawyer Pete Mihalik, Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti (back), appeared in the Western Cape High Court on 17 May 2022. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News
The three men accused of murdering lawyer Pete Mihalik, Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti (back), appeared in the Western Cape High Court on 17 May 2022. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The trial of three men accused of the 2018 murder of Cape Town criminal defence lawyer, Pete Mihalik, will only commence later this week.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday morning.

They were apprehended shortly after Mihalik was gunned down while dropping his kids at school in Green Point almost four years ago.

Mihalik’s son was also wounded in the attack.

The appearance of Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti in courtroom two was brief.

They were brought into the dock under police guard.

Prosecutor Greg Wolmarans then told the court that Biyela’s lawyer was not present.

The legal representatives for his co-accused were in court, however. They indicated that they were ready to proceed with the trial.

But due to the absence of one of the legal counsels, the matter's been postponed to Thursday.

At the time of his murder, Mihalik had been involved with several high-profile cases linked to the criminal underworld.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA