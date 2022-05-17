Pete Mihalik murder trial postponed as accused's lawyer absent

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The trial of three men accused of the 2018 murder of Cape Town criminal defence lawyer, Pete Mihalik, will only commence later this week.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday morning.

They were apprehended shortly after Mihalik was gunned down while dropping his kids at school in Green Point almost four years ago.

Mihalik’s son was also wounded in the attack.

The appearance of Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti in courtroom two was brief.