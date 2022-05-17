Parly establishing systems to process and implement state capture report

In a statement, Parliament said that the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests had been requested to probe possible contraventions of the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests for assembly and Parliament council members.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said that it was in the process of establishing systems to process and oversee the implementation of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture report.

As it stands, President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially submitted part three of the commission's report to Parliament.

The third volume relates to the conduct of current and former members of Parliament.

In a statement, Parliament said that the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests had been requested to probe possible contraventions of the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests for assembly and Parliament council members.

This applies only to current members who were serving in Parliament when alleged transgressions took place.