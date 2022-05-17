OR Tambo airport has enough jet fuel, says committee

As of Monday, the committee said it had five to eight days' worth of jet fuel.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jet Fuel Forum Committee on Tuesday said there was enough fuel at OR Tambo International Airport and there was no need to for airlines to cancel scheduled flights.

The South African Petroleum Industry Associations has now fully injected 20 million litres into the multi-product pipeline in Durban.

Airports Company South Africa has attributed the fuel supply failures to the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods.

It insists that the Transnet railway lines were heavily affected by the floods, forcing them to find other ways of moving fuel from the coast into Johannesburg.