Nehawu ready to go ahead with ‘full-blown’ strike at Sars as wage talks deadlock

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) on Tuesday said it was ready to go ahead with plans to go on a full-blown strike at the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

The union held a press briefing in Kibler Park, in the south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday to layout its plans for the strike, which is planned to start on 25 May following a deadlock in wage negotiations.

Secretary general Zola Saphetha said they strongly believed Sars could meet workers' demand of a 12% increase and saw the 0% offer as an attack on workers amidst the dire economic situation.

“We strongly believe that the employer can meet our demands as Sars managed to collect R1.56 trillion in revenue for the 2021/22 financial year, representing a 25% year-on-year increase on the R1.25 trillion collected in 2020/21.”

Saphetha said workers would begin with build-up activities from next Monday by staging lunch time pickets, adding that the aim of the demonstration was to disrupt all services.