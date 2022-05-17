Musk says Twitter purchase will not go ahead without clarity on spam accounts

Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday that his purchase of Twitter would not go ahead unless he was assured that fewer than five percent of accounts on the platform were fake.

"Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%," tweeted Musk, who has almost 94 million followers on the social network.

"This deal cannot move forward until he does."