Minister Mthethwa defends decision to spend R22m on monument flag project

Mthethwa appeared before the sports, art and culture portfolio committee on Tuesday. His department also presented a feasibility study on the development of the project.

CAPE TOWN - Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has defended his department’s decision to spend R22 million on a flag project.

Mthethwa’s briefing follows outrage by organisations like Cosatu, who criticised the plans to spend R22 million on a national monument flag project.

But Mthethwa defended the decision, saying that the flag project was not being wasteful and was part of his department’s mandate.

"One of the mandates of this department is to transform the heritage landscape among others, build museums, build monuments,” the minister said.

Mthethwa said that the flag project also marked a break from colonialism and apartheid.

“It carries and epitomises democratic values,” he said.

The department said that the flags and flag poles would be constructed on a massive scale and would commemorate the country’s history.