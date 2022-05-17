Man handed 4 life terms for multiple murders, 80 years for robbery

A serial killer has been handed a fourth life sentence and an additional 30 years in jail for the robbery and murder of an elderly woman.

JOHANNESBURG - A serial killer has been handed a fourth life sentence and an additional 30 years in jail for the robbery and murder of an elderly woman.

Shaun Oosthuizen was handed his first life sentence when robbed and murdered an 86-year-old at an old age home in Springs.

But while he was out on bail, he strangled a 74-year-old woman to death at her Alberton home in 2018.

Police said that Oosthuizen had just been sentenced to life in prison for a third time when he confessed to killing other victims in Sunnyside and Roodepoort.

This included a 77-year-old, whose jewellery, worth R50,000, he also stole.

The police's Dineo Sekgothodi said that Oosthuizen would now serve four life sentences and an additional 80 years for robbery.

"The Hawks provincial head, Major-General Zodwa Mokoena, applauded the investigating team for securing substantial life sentences. We appreciate the collaboration between the investigators and the judiciary for ensuring that the heartless criminal who tormented the elderly who could not fight for themselves is removed from the community."