Lamola condemns racist urinating incident at Stellenbosch University

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has condemned recent incidents of racism in South Africa, singling out the case of a white Stellenbosch University student who was captured on video urinating on the belongings of a black student.

University authorities have suspended the student while the matter is investigated amid calls for the student’s expulsion.

Lamola made the comments while introducing the Department of Justice and Correctional Services’ budget in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

He said there was no place for racism to rear its ugly head in South Africa: “The university must leave no stone unturned in investigating the incident. All of us must send a clear and unambiguous message, that there is no space for racism in our country.”

Lamola said parents had the responsibility to raise their children to accept diversity: “Parents must teach their kids love and to embrace diversity and not racism. White parents, in particular, also have a duty to embrace diversity and to spread love, same as black parents.”

The black student has since opened a criminal case against the white student.