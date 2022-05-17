JZ Foundation accuses NPA of delaying to remove Downer in arms deal case

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has on Tuesday postponed the trial to August pending the outcome of the supreme court of appeal judgment.

DURBAN - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has accused the National Prosecuting Authority of delaying the removal of advocate Billy Downer from the the former president's corruption case.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday postponed the trial to August pending the outcome of the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment.

Jacob Zuma has asked that court to reconsideration the dismissal of an application to have Downer removed from the case.

Zuma has previously stated that he does not want to be prosecuted by Downer.

His foundation said the State had been delaying the proceeding of the trial by not wanting to remove Downer.

Spokesperson for the foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said: “We are very clear that the NPA is busy with a Stalingrad approach since 11 of April, that we've been waiting for the certificate of non-prosecution, so that Downer can officially be accused number one.”

Manyi said should the SCA rule in Zuma's favour, the former president would be ready to take the stand.