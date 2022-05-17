[GALLERY] Meet this year's Miss SA top 30 finalists

Miss South Africa has officially announced the Top 30 contestants competing for this year's crown.

Alyssa Smith is a 24-year-old corporate lawyer, specialising in private equity fund formation.

Anarzade Omar, 23, is from Johannesburg and holds a BA in Strategic Communication in Marketing from the University of Johannesburg.

Ayanda Thabethe is from Taylor’s Halt in Pietermaritzburg. The 22-year-old model is currently in her final year at UKZN where she is studying towards a BSc in Dietetics and Human Nutrition.

24-year-old Ayanda Tloti has a Bachelor of Technology: Fine Art from the University of Johannesburg. Tloti, who comes from the Eastern Cape, also writes poetry and songs.

Bethany Damonse, 24, is from the Eastern Cape. Damonse is currently completing her community service year as a veterinarian in Pretoria. She loves cooking, writing poems and her two dogs.

Bianca Bezuidenhout, 23, obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Marketing Communications at AAA School of Advertising. She owns a swimwear business called She Succeeds and loves to dance.

Boniswa Mapisa is a 27-year-old from Alberton in Johannesburg. Mapisa is in her final year of study towards an LLB Degree through the University of South Africa.

24-year-old Chuma Matsaluka is from Nyanga in Cape Town. Matsaluka is a fashion model currently studying towards an Honours Degree in Anthropology.

Fortunate Mabaleng, 25, is from Parys and is a forensic science graduate from the University of the Free State. Mabaleng wants to be a Forensic Pathologist.

Itumeleng Parage, 22, is from Soweto. Parage is a Bachelor of Laws student with a Bachelor of Arts (Law Major) Degree from the University of Witwatersrand. She is also a Sunday School teacher.

Keaoleboga Nkashe, 26, is from Itsoseng in the North West. She enjoys travelling, trying new food and used to play the Tuba.

Lebogang Mahlangu, 26, is from Soshanguve in Tshwane. Mahlangu has a BSc. Food Science Degree from Stellenbosch University and spends her spare time at the gym or on the sports field.

Lehlogonolo Machaba, 25, is from Oskraal in the North West. She is a fashion model and LGBTQI activist.

Lisanne Lazarus is a 26-year-old from Amanzimtoti, Durban. Lazarus holds a Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She says she is passionate about South Africa, its people and its potential.

Luvè Meyer is from Brackenfell in Cape Town. The 25-year-old is a model and holds a Bachelor of Health Science and Social Services Degree and an Honours Degree in Psychology from the University of South Africa.

Luyanda Zuma, 20, is a final year Bachelor of Live Performance student at AFDA. She loves farming and is a colourism and gender-based violence activist.

Mishqah Snyders, 26, is from Kensington in Johannesburg and an LLB graduate from the University of Johannesburg. She is a long-distance runner and trained in Kobujitsu.

Mphoentle Plaatjie is a 25-year-old from Vereeniging in Gauteng. She loves travel adventures and outdoor activities. Plaatjie holds a Master of Laws from the University of Cape Town.

Naledi Matabane, 26, is from Thembisa in Gauteng. Matabane has a post-graduate Diploma in Accounting Science. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, watching cooking shows and trying out new recipes.

23-year-old Ndavi Nokeri is from Tzaneen in Limpopo. She has a BCom Investment Management Degree from the University of Pretoria.

Nompumelelo Mampholo, 26, is from Diepkloof, Zone 4, in Soweto. Mampholo a real estate agent and founder and CEO of Conqueres Connect, a waste management and recycling company.

Nthabiseng Kgasi is a 26-year-old with a Marketing and Communications-Media Degree and Honours Degree in Communications-Media studies. She loves singing and has entered Miss SA 4 times.

Pearl Ntshehi, 25, was born and raised in Mamelodi. She is a candidate attorney and has a passion for youth development and women in law.

Shevon Pereira, 25, is from Roodekrans, Johannesburg. She is a model and currently works as a business consultant. Pereira says she loves connecting with people and making them feel heard and valued.

Stacy Gossayn is currently working as a Surgical Orthopaedic Medical Representative. The 25-year-old from Pretoria has a podcast called The Body Chronicles that is currently listened to in 15 countries.

Tamsyn Jack, 25, is from Somerset West in the Western Cape. She graduated with a Food Science Degree from the University of Stellenbosch. Jack would like to write a book one day.

Thulani Ndzotyana, 24, is from the Eastern Cape and works as a Senior Artist agent, Social Media Manager and signed model. She is studying towards a BCom Law Degree and completing a Social Media & Marketing course.

Tlotlo Mabiletsa holds a BSc Degree in Human Physiology from the University of Pretoria. The 27-year-old says she has a strong passion for humanitarian work.

Tyhler Duimpies, 23, is from Beaufort West in the Western Cape. She holds an NQFL 4 and 5 in Marketing Management.

Zoey Seboe is a 22-year-old from Midrand in Gauteng. She is a model and also studying towards a Law Degree.