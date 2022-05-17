Elsies River community frustrated with delays in Tazne van Wyk murder case

The man accused of killing Van Wyk appeared briefly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, where the matter was postponed to Wednesday to give the accused’s new lawyer time to consult.

CAPE TOWN - An Elsies River community said that the road to justice for Tazne van Wyk had been delayed long enough.

Residents are now calling for a speedy trial for the man accused of the eight-year-old's murder.

The girl was last seen alive walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in February 2020 and more than a week later, police arrested her alleged killer in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

He led detectives to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

Elsies River gender-based violence activist Celesthea Pierang said that while they understood the reason for Monday's postponement, ongoing delays were frustrating.

"It's very exhausting and draining on a loved one that comes here and there's no way forward with the case," Pirang said.

The trial was meant to get under way last May but it was postponed, apparently to give the court time to clear a backlog in cases.

The accused faces at least 27 charges, including the eight-year-old's kidnapping and murder, 11 counts of rape, sexual assault, common assault, desecrating a corpse and incest.