DA wants Dirco officials to explain why SA donated R350 million to Cuba

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to Parliament's Appropriations Committee to summon International Relations and Cooperation Department officials to explain government's R350 million Cuba donation.

The party's Ashor Sarupen said the amount, exposed in court papers, is way more than the initially reported R50 million, which has already caused an uproar in some quarters.

He said that this was a slap in the face of South Africans facing rising food and fuel prices and those still struggling to recover from the KwaZulu-Natal flooding.

"Parliament is in the middle of interrogating a budget in the middle of a vote later this month and the DA intends to ask in this committee why the department chose to donate such a large amount of money when South Africa is struggling financially and government debt is through the roof and public services are failing."